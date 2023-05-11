Fox Locks will open soon - a sure sign of summer water fun coming

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters, kayakers, fishermen and many others can’t wait for May 20th - on that day, the Fox Locks are scheduled to open.

It is a system of locks and dams that makes it possible for people in the Fox Valley to travel to the Fox River using waterways - a man-made and man-powered, historic navigational grid. Operated by lock tenders, like Bill Vanevnhoven.

He’s been getting ready for opening day for months, doing maintenance and making sure the crew is all aboard to welcome people back to the water.

The system starts at Lake Winnebago and follows the river north to the Bay of Green Bay.

Bill and others from Fox River Navigational System Authority are excited about how the system works.

“The locks are a way to navigate a very rocky and rapid river. The Fox River key locations like Kaukauna, where the river drops 50 feet within a mile, it is essentially non-navigatible, it’s a step down process of the locks system that makes this all happen,” said Bill Vanevnhoven.

“With the locks opening up, that gives everybody a great opportunity to enjoy the Fox River from a recreational standpoint-kayaking for example. A very popular activity, as is fishing and over all recreation on the water,” added Phil Ramlet, Director of the Fox River Navigational System.

As for the lock at Menasha, that will remain closed for now to keep invasive species out of Lake Winnebago. However, officials are working on opening it for future seasons.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.