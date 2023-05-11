Driver pinned when semi falls over in Fond du Lac roundabout

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-truck driver from Georgia suffered significant injuries when his truck fell over in a roundabout in Fond du Lac.

Wednesday night, just before midnight, the truck failed to navigate the roundabout at E. Johnson St. and Wisconsin American Dr. That’s also Highway 23, just east of Highway 151.

The truck fell over on the driver’s side. The 22-year-old man driving suffered a compound fracture of his arm, leading to significant blood loss before a police officer applied a tourniquet and started lifesaving measures. The driver was transported to a hospital in Fond du Lac and then flown to a hospital in Neenah for further treatment.

Police say excessive speed and the driver’s lack of familiarity with the area and the roundabout appear to be factors in the crash.

Westbound traffic on E. Johnson Street (Highway 23) was blocked while the contents of the trailer were unloaded. Police confirmed the truck was not carrying any hazardous materials.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: When will I-41 be expanded?
14-year-old Parise Larry jr. in court
Fond du Lac shooting suspect held on $1 million cash bond
Police car lights,
Two Rivers police find missing 12-year-old
Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a motions hearing
Taylor Schabusiness bond reduction denied in Green Bay dismemberment case
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred...
New photos released of suspected vehicle in Oshkosh hit-and-run

Latest News

Packers logo
Green Bay Packers schedule leaked
Fire swept through a mobile home in a wooded area of Oconto County
Crews responding to fire in Oconto County
Fire swept through a mobile home in a wooded area in the town of Pensaukee in Oconto County
Fire damages mobile home in Oconto County
Florists say Mother's Day weekend is one of their busiest times of year.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Don’t get cheated on Mother’s Day flowers