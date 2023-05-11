Driver pinned when semi falls over in Fond du Lac roundabout

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-truck driver from Georgia suffered significant injuries when his truck fell over in a roundabout in Fond du Lac.

Wednesday night, just before midnight, the truck failed to navigate the roundabout at E. Johnson St. and Wisconsin American Dr. That’s also Highway 23, just east of Highway 151.

The truck fell over on the driver’s side. The 22-year-old man driving suffered a compound fracture of his arm, leading to significant blood loss before a police officer applied a tourniquet and started lifesaving measures. The driver was transported to a hospital in Fond du Lac and then flown to a hospital in Neenah for further treatment.

Police say excessive speed and the driver’s lack of familiarity with the area and the roundabout appear to be factors in the crash.

Westbound traffic on E. Johnson Street (Highway 23) was blocked while the contents of the trailer were unloaded. Police confirmed the truck was not carrying any hazardous materials.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.