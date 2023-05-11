Do you Roku?

TCL Roku remote
TCL Roku remote(WVLT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Users of WBAY’s Roku app are seeing significant changes to the app, but some may no longer see our app.

WBAY’s app will update automatically for Roku users. If our app seems to have disappeared, that’s because Roku, by default, moved the tile to the end of your collection.

  • Scroll to the WBAY icon at the end of your Roku apps
  • Highlight the WBAY tile (but don’t click OK)
  • Click the * (star) on your remote
  • Choose “Move channel”
  • Arrange the WBAY tile where you wanted it

The new app makes it easier to see live newscasts, our breaking-news stream, and First Alert Weather 24/7. We’re also able to offer more videos from our archives instead of being limited to how many videos can be displayed. You’ll find the entire Small Towns series with Jeff Alexander, plus a month’s worth of Brad Spakowitz’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and Action 2 News This Morning Birthday Club wishes.

If you want to see it in action yourself, and have a Roku TV or Roku plug-in device, go to the Roku Store and search for “WBAY.”

WBAY is testing version 2.0 of our Roku app, so you might notice some changes -- such as the features promoted below the livestreams frequently changing or different background and text colors.

After successful testing, the new app will be rolled out to Roku users of over 100 other Gray Media stations. The new features will then be added to WBAY’s FireTV, AppleTV and

