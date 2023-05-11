CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Don’t get cheated on Mother’s Day flowers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and if you’re shopping for fast, flowers online, be careful.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection warns about online flower sellers pretending to be local.

They put flashy flower deals online or on social media. They might list a local address. They answer the phone with something generic like “flower shop” instead of a specific name.

Consumer officials say they might inflate their costs. They also order from a local flower shop on your behalf and pocket the difference.

Afterwards, it might be difficult to contact the florist if there’s an issue and you want a refund.

To protect yourself:

Ask where the shop is located

Ask what their hours are

Ask about their delivery schedule for Mother’s Day weekend

Get an itemized price quote so you know if there are extra costs for the vase, accessories and delivery

Check that they have a satisfaction guarantee

Consumer officials also advise you pay with a credit card, not a debit card or other means. Credit cards give you the best protection if you have an issue with the seller.

