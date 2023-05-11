Civil Affairs Battalion deploys to Eastern Europe

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion is preparing to deploy to Eastern Europe for just under a year.

Soldiers have trained for months for what’s being called Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

According to Supervisory Staff Administrator Jason Cox, “The unit will support U.S. Army V Corps, with the objective of demonstrating commitment to our NATO allies and partners while building readiness, increasing interoperability, and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries.”

“We bring the civil understanding on the battlefield to the commander so they can make better informed decisions on what they need to execute for their missions without upsetting the local populations,” Major Nicholas Berger explained. “What we’re trying to do is really build up that relationship that we’re all one partner trying to make the world safer and the countries better.”

Berger anticipates connecting with organizations and agencies working toward improving the quality of life for communities throughout Eastern Europe.

“We’ll be out with the population. We’ll be walking with them. Sometimes we’ll be in our uniform like this. Sometimes we’ll be in our civilian clothes. Sometimes we’ll be in a suit and tie type deal,” Major Berger said.

Major Berger told Action 2 News, he takes care of issues that impact the United States so his children don’t have to.

“We do what we do because we love what is behind us and that’s the community, family, friends and relationships we have here.”

Relationships... including with local businesses like Village Roasters. Money raised from selling two special brews supports the families and children of the deployed soldiers.

A portion of the money made on the Chaos Brew and Heroic Roast. The money is set to be split evenly and donated directly to De Pere VFW Post 2113 and 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion.

NCO Jennifer Thetreau is part of the Soldier & Family Readiness Group (SFRG). Thetreau said the group is so valuable because military obligations can pull people from their families... and they’re able to provide a little bit of support.

“It helps them be able to concentrate on their work over there knowing that somebody is able to take care of their families when they aren’t able to,” NCO Thetreau said. “If we have low income families who aren’t able to afford as much for Christmas… we’re able to reach out and say hey, we’re looking to do this particular program for these families.”

Thetreau said holding resiliency seminars and offering spaces for military families to talk is important.

“We try to do a lot of work with just getting them together because sometimes just having somebody who knows what you’re going through is a really great place to just put your mind at ease.”

The 432nd’s previous deployments include Eastern Europe in 2020 and 2017, Afghanistan in 2011, Iraq in 2008 and 2003, Kosovo in 2000, Bosnia in 1995, and Kuwait in 1991.

