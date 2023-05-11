Appleton Police Department launches community engangement survey

Appleton Police squad cars
Appleton Police squad cars
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The department is trying to understand to better understand the needs of the community.

Input from residents, business owners and visitors is regarded as valuable in order to ensure the police department’s services meet community expectations. The overall goal is to build a safer and more inclusive community for all.

The online survey covers various topics that are crucial to understanding community dynamics, including community safety and crime prevention, policing strategies, and effectiveness, as well as building trust and improving community relations.

“We believe that by actively listening to the thoughts and experiences of community members, we can create meaningful change and enhance our services to meet the expectations of our community,” Chief Polly Olson stated.

The survey will be open from May 11, 2023, to June 1, 2023 and everyone in the community is encouraged to participate.

To participate in the survey, simply visit the department’s portal at https://app.officersurvey.com/community-survey-by-link/5CF260E79 . Measures were taken to ensure that all responses remain completely anonymous. The department stresses that the community’s feedback is vital in helping shape policies, practices, and approaches in a manner that truly reflects the needs and values of the entire community.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Parise Larry jr. in court
Fond du Lac shooting suspect held on $1 million cash bond
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: When will I-41 be expanded?
Police car lights,
Two Rivers police find missing 12-year-old
Packers logo
Green Bay Packers schedule leaked
Winnebago County Judge Scott Woldt
Complaint alleges ‘threatening’ conduct by Winnebago County judge

Latest News

Presented by Radio Television Digital News Association
WBAY wins Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for best newscast, overall excellence
Fire burned through a mobile home in Oconto County's town of Pensaukee
Fire destroys mobile home, resident escapes
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Driver pinned when semi falls over in Fond du Lac roundabout
Fire swept through a mobile home in a wooded area of Oconto County
Resident safe after Oconto County mobile home fire