Appleton Police Department launches community engangement survey

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The department is trying to understand to better understand the needs of the community.

Input from residents, business owners and visitors is regarded as valuable in order to ensure the police department’s services meet community expectations. The overall goal is to build a safer and more inclusive community for all.

The online survey covers various topics that are crucial to understanding community dynamics, including community safety and crime prevention, policing strategies, and effectiveness, as well as building trust and improving community relations.

“We believe that by actively listening to the thoughts and experiences of community members, we can create meaningful change and enhance our services to meet the expectations of our community,” Chief Polly Olson stated.

The survey will be open from May 11, 2023, to June 1, 2023 and everyone in the community is encouraged to participate.

To participate in the survey, simply visit the department’s portal at https://app.officersurvey.com/community-survey-by-link/5CF260E79 . Measures were taken to ensure that all responses remain completely anonymous. The department stresses that the community’s feedback is vital in helping shape policies, practices, and approaches in a manner that truly reflects the needs and values of the entire community.

