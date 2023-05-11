ALMOST SUMMER HIGHS TODAY, SCATTERED SHOWERS ON MOTHER’S DAY

A cluster of weakening thundershowers in southern Minnesota is spreading some clouds into the area. Otherwise, a nearby high pressure system will continue to keep northeast Wisconsin with more sunshine and dry weather. A south breeze will bring warmer weather than yesterday with high temperatures close to 80 degrees and cooler 60s and 70s near Lake Michigan.

Meanwhile, there’s an area of upper-level low pressure in the High Plains... As it wobbles in our direction, we’ll see scattered showers arriving Friday, mainly south of Green Bay. However, this weathermaker will be battling into drier air and surface high pressure in the Great Lakes. The rain will struggle to reach areas to the north of Green Bay, with those showers wrapping up Friday night.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy with another chance of rain, mainly south of Green Bay on Sunday. As high pressure builds in from Canada, it’s going to turn cooler. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-half of the 60s, with temperatures barely making it back to 60 degrees on Mother’s Day.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SE/E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 80, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Mild and calm. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, brief sunshine. Cooler and breezy. Late isolated showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy and cool. Showers mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Warmer, but breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 66

