3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Mosquitoes’ dirty secret

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every summer we endure mosquitoes, and every summer we pass along tips to help abate those dirty biters -- get rid of standing water in flower pots and old tires, fix holes in window screens, wear loose-fitting clothing -- you know the drill by now.

But why do those pests with the protuberant proboscis seem to like you so much? A new study says it might be the soap you use!

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz comes clean on mosquitoes’ dirty secret. So wash -- I mean, watch -- and end a summer of skeeter-bite scratching.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.