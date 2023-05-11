3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Mosquitoes’ dirty secret

Changing soaps can keep mosquitos away
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every summer we endure mosquitoes, and every summer we pass along tips to help abate those dirty biters -- get rid of standing water in flower pots and old tires, fix holes in window screens, wear loose-fitting clothing -- you know the drill by now.

But why do those pests with the protuberant proboscis seem to like you so much? A new study says it might be the soap you use!

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz comes clean on mosquitoes’ dirty secret. So wash -- I mean, watch -- and end a summer of skeeter-bite scratching.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers logo
Green Bay Packers schedule leaked
14-year-old Parise Larry jr. in court
Fond du Lac shooting suspect held on $1 million cash bond
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: When will I-41 be expanded?
Police car lights,
Two Rivers police find missing 12-year-old
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

American Flag generic
Civil Affairs Battalion deploys to Eastern Europe
From summer highs down to more seasonal weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer temperatures abound, but that will change soon
Green Bay launches summer season downtown
Mosquito season is around the corner
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Mosquitos might be attracted to you because of the soap you use