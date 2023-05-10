Two Rivers Police search for missing 12-year-old

Two Rivers Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for a 12-year-old girl.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Rivers Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for a 12-year-old girl.

Police said Kyliah Stetson was last seen Tuesday at 4 p.m. walking away from her home in Two Rivers. She doesn’t have any other known modes of travel. Police said she also does not have any phones/electronics with her. Law enforcement has concern for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt crop top, black ripped jeans, black/white small “Snoopy” backpack, silver shiny shoes, and also has a black Puma sweatshirt. She’s white, 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown/blonde hair; her hair is straight, length to mid back, with a blonde streak in her hair.

If you see her please contact Two Rivers Police Department at 920-686-7200 reference case #23-02144

