“These events have consequences”: Police chief, superintendent give tough talk on school threats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they’ll continue a bigger presence at Green Bay Preble High School on Wednesday while they continue to investigate a threat posted on social media.

That threat was discovered just over an hour after police tracked down a student they believe was responsible for a different social media threat against Edison Middle School.

Police found the threat against Edison was not credible. The Preble threat is still under investigation.

No matter what, police and school leaders want to send a message: These threats have to stop.

“These events for the people who do make threats to our schools, these events have consequences,” Chief Chris Davis said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they learned about the threat to Edison at about 7 p.m. Monday. It talked about a potential shooting during the fifth hour of school on Tuesday.

“This particular one, we were notified by a parent whose child shared with them a picture of the threat, and that initiated the investigator,” interim superintendent Vicky Bayer said.

Two hours later, police say they figured out the threat came from a juvenile, a student in the Green Bay school district.

Then, at about 10:15 p.m., police learned about another post threatening a shooting at Preble. Police have not identified the author yet. Chief Davis said it appears it was not connected to the author of the Edison post.

Both cases put students and staff on edge. Bayer said about 60% of Edison’s students were absent on Tuesday -- more than 630 absences at a school of 1,080 students -- and absences at Preble were about 5 times normal Tuesday morning.

“When students aren’t in school they aren’t learning. In addition, these threats cause psychological harm and cause a lot of stress for our parents, for our staff, and for our students,” Bayer said.

She said students have to get the message that these threats are serious. They are taken very seriously.

“Students don’t seem to understand the severity of this. We had major disruptions in our district today because of these, and parents with anxiety over the safety of their children.”

Chief Davis said they’re referring the student suspected of the Edison threat to the district attorney’s office on suspicion of making terroristic threats and unlawful use of a computerized communications system. Bayer said juveniles who make threats will also face an expulsion hearing.

“If you do something like this,” Bayer warned, “the likelihood of you returning to our school district is very low.”

