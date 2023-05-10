Phone outages reported at City of De Pere offices

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of De Pere reported Wednesday that they are experiencing a phone outage.

The City of De Pere is currently experiencing a phone line outage that is affecting inbound and outbound phone calls to City offices.

Main department numbers are being forwarded to cell phones at this time. If you need to communicate directly with staff please use the emails found in the city’s directory: https://www.deperewi.gov/directory.

The city said in a statement that response times may be slower than usual.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy found safe after disappearing in Michigan state park over weekend
Green Bay Area Public School district offices
Shooting threats prompt added security at Green Bay Edison, Preble schools
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police say missing elderly woman is found safe
Seven people were arrested following a shooting at a bar in Oconto County. April 2023.
Witnesses, video tell different stories about Oconto County bar fight, shooting

Latest News

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred...
New photos released of suspected vehicle in Oshkosh hit-and-run
Building collapse in Madison
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Two Rivers Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for a 12-year-old girl.
Two Rivers Police search for missing 12-year-old
Persons of interest in deadly shooting
One Fond du Lac shooting suspect turns himself in, faces homicide charge