Phone outages reported at City of De Pere offices

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of De Pere reported Wednesday that they are experiencing a phone outage.

The City of De Pere is currently experiencing a phone line outage that is affecting inbound and outbound phone calls to City offices.

Main department numbers are being forwarded to cell phones at this time. If you need to communicate directly with staff please use the emails found in the city’s directory: https://www.deperewi.gov/directory.

The city said in a statement that response times may be slower than usual.

