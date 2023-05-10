One Fond du Lac shooting suspect turns himself in; Antonio Johnston still at-large

Persons of interest in deadly shooting
Persons of interest in deadly shooting(Fond du Lac Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the Fond du Lac shooting suspects is still at-large, but Fond du Lac police say the youngest suspect turned himself in to authorities overnight Wednesday.

Parise Larry Jr., 14, surrendered himself to officers at about 2:30 a.m. He’s being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Federal authorities are helping in the search for Antonio K. Johnston, 17. Police have requested a nationwide arrest warrant.

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein issued a statement, “FDLPD is committed to working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to hold offenders who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here.”

If you believe you’ve seen Johnston, don’t approach him but call 911 immediately.

If you have information that might help the investigation, contact Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov, or you call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

Police say they have had “significant developments” in the homicide investigation, aided by tips, interviews, and video recordings since the shooting at Maplewood Commons Sunday night.

Tatyanna Zech, 20, was killed. A 49-year-old man and his 18-year-old son were wounded.

Relatives tell Action 2 News Zech was taking out the garbage after a family barbecue when she was struck by a bullet.

Police say the 49-year-old man was sleeping in an upstairs apartment when he was critically injured by a stray bullet, and his 18-year-old son downstairs was grazed in the leg by another stray bullet. Both were in stable condition Tuesday morning, police said. Police have ruled out the 49-year-old had any involvement in what happened Sunday.

