OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police released new photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital last month.

It happened on the 700 Block of W Packer Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. on April 28. Police were notified that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a newer BMW SUV, navy blue or black in color. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have information about the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920- 236-5700.

New photos released of suspected vehicle in Oshkosh hit-and-run. (Oshkosh Police)

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Officer Scopp at the Oshkosh Police Department (920-236-5700). If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in the 700 Block of W Packer Avenue, April 28, 2023. (Oshkosh Police)

