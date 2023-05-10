New photos released of suspected vehicle in Oshkosh hit-and-run

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred...
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in the 700 Block of W Packer Avenue, April 28, 2023.(Oshkosh Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police released new photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital last month.

It happened on the 700 Block of W Packer Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. on April 28. Police were notified that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a newer BMW SUV, navy blue or black in color. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have information about the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920- 236-5700.

New photos released of suspected vehicle in Oshkosh hit-and-run.
New photos released of suspected vehicle in Oshkosh hit-and-run.(Oshkosh Police)

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Officer Scopp at the Oshkosh Police Department (920-236-5700). If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred...
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in the 700 Block of W Packer Avenue, April 28, 2023.(Oshkosh Police)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy found safe after disappearing in Michigan state park over weekend
Green Bay Area Public School district offices
Shooting threats prompt added security at Green Bay Edison, Preble schools
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police say missing elderly woman is found safe
Seven people were arrested following a shooting at a bar in Oconto County. April 2023.
Witnesses, video tell different stories about Oconto County bar fight, shooting

Latest News

Phone outages reported at City of De Pere offices
Building collapse in Madison
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Two Rivers Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for a 12-year-old girl.
Two Rivers Police search for missing 12-year-old
Persons of interest in deadly shooting
One Fond du Lac shooting suspect turns himself in, faces homicide charge