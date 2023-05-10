Mining company wins approval for drilling in Wisconsin

A mining company has gotten conditional approval to begin exploratory drilling for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin, but state regulators say it must still meet additional requirements before the work can begin
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A mining company has gotten conditional approval to begin exploratory drilling for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin, but state regulators say it must still meet additional requirements before the work can begin.

Canadian company GreenLight Metals, doing business as Green Light Wisconsin, wants to conduct exploratory drilling at a 40-acre site owned by the U.S. Forest Service about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Medford in Taylor County. The deposit is believed to contain 4 million tons (3.6 metric tons) of mostly copper and gold.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last week authorized the company's plans to drill up to eight holes impacting less than an acre of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Wednesday.

Mining company Aquila Resources last conducted drilling of the deposit in 2012, which was first explored in the early 1990s.

Green Light has said it expects work to be conducted in phases and last about 10 weeks. Once work commences, the company must comply with detailed conditions for wetlands and waterways, erosion control and endangered resources at the site. It must also document its work.

Metals like gold and copper that occur in sulfide ore bodies have not been mined in Wisconsin since the Flambeau mine shut down in 1997. Concerns over pollution related to that mine led to the state’s sulfide mining moratorium that was repealed in 2017 under a law passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

Most Read

One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy found safe after disappearing in Michigan state park over weekend
Green Bay Area Public School district offices
Shooting threats prompt added security at Green Bay Edison, Preble schools
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police say missing elderly woman is found safe
Seven people were arrested following a shooting at a bar in Oconto County. April 2023.
Witnesses, video tell different stories about Oconto County bar fight, shooting

Latest News

American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
Brewers reverse course on decision to extend beer sales
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the...
Wisconsin election officials want to revive ‘critical’ plan
Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the...
Wisconsin judge revives complaint over 2020 fake electors
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Bucks hope coaching change can ‘unlock some more potential’