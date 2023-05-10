MILD END TO THE WEEK WITH SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES

Some pretty nice spring weather has finally returned. It’s been long overdue, eh? Rain chances will be pretty spotty over the next few days as mild air lingers. Mother’s Day still looks cool and damp, unfortunately.

The rest of our Wednesday is shaping up to be pretty good. Highs from 75-80° are expected inland with cooler 60s near Lake Michigan. Winds will be from the south between 5 and 12 mph. Not too bad overall. A few spotty showers or t-showers will remain a possibility across the Northwoods and U.P., but most of our are is going to stay dry. Take the dog for a stroll or light up the BBQ if you can later today.

Fair skies continue tonight with lows in the 50s and some 40s. Winds stay reasonably light. There is a chance that the Aurora may be visible this far south again. It’s not guaranteed but you may want to check things out after twilight ends when it gets dark.

Aurora Possible Tonight (WBAY)

Another great day is on tap for Thursday. Highs inland will be pushing 80° with cooler 60s and 70s close to Lake Michigan. Dry conditions hold.

We’ll see more clouds in the region Friday and Saturday. Shower chances will increase a bit but dry air flowing in from the east may limit how much rain actually falls. Look for highs in the 70s on Friday and 60s on Saturday. Lows stay in the 50s.

As for Mother’s Day, plan on a mostly cloudy, damp, and cooler day as an area of low pressure skirts to our south. Highs may only be in the 50s.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-12 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warm. Spotty rain or storm NORTH. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Aurora may be visible. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few showers. Still mild. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain. Cooler. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler with a chance of a few showers. HIGH: 63

