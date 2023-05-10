Love’s confidence shines through in first comments as Packers starter

FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. With Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming season, Love finally gets his chance to take over as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Wednesday, Jordan Love finally got to meet the media as starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. It’s been a long time coming. The quarterback acknowledged he knew his role coming in 3 years ago. He was going to back up Aaron Rodgers. But at the same time, doubt started to really creep in last offseason when Rodgers signed that huge contract extension. Love weathered the ups and downs of uncertainty with his career and feels he can do the same with whatever comes the way this fall.

“It’s not easy in this league,” Love said.. “And I know it’s not going to be easy this year. But, one thing I do, is I tell myself every day that I am good enough. I have really high confidence in myself. One thing I learned in college, my coaches always told me, it’s never as good as you think it is and it’s never as bad as you think it is. Even when it feels like the world is falling down, you are playing so bad, you go back and look at the film. And it’s like, it’s not as bad as you thought it was, or vice versa.”

Perhaps the best throw of Love’s career so far was an incompletion. It came in that Philly game and went off the hands of Aaron Jones.

“I dropped it,” Jones admitted. “It won’t happen again. But it was me. It was a dime. It was a dime. I definitely should have caught it. I go back to film and look at it all the time. That’s what you are getting with Jordan. When a running back is out wide, they won’t respect the back. And that’s the reason Jordan threw the ball. Darius Slay wasn’t respecting me. Jordan is just going to make the right play every time. We see it daily. Some balls, some dimes, everybody is back there oohing and ahhing. Letting him hear about it, ‘that’s a great ball Jordan, keep slinging it like that.”’

