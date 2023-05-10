INTERVIEW: PACT Act symposium preview

Staff from the Milwaukee and Green Bay branches of the V.A. will hold a symposium next Saturday, May 20th, to help educate and enroll veterans
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from the Milwaukee and Green Bay branches of the V.A. will hold a symposium next Saturday, May 20th, to help educate and enroll veterans and their families in benefits from the PACT Act.

President Biden signing the legislation last august, allocating $280 billion over the next decade for health care and disability pay for vets exposed to toxic agents while in service. Massive, and much needed legislation, but also complicated.

In the video above, we are joined by Joe Aulik, he is the Director of Veterans Services in Brown County.

Here is the link to register: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/QP93Fyl

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy found safe after disappearing in Michigan state park over weekend
Police car lights,
Two Rivers police find missing 12-year-old
Persons of interest in deadly shooting
Fond du Lac shooting suspect held on $1 million cash bond
Green Bay Area Public School district offices
Shooting threats prompt added security at Green Bay Edison, Preble schools

Latest News

It was still warm to the touch
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More Northern Lights, trilliums and other news from the world of science
Staff from the Milwaukee and Green Bay branches of the V.A. will hold a symposium next...
INTERVIEW: PACT Act symposium preview
Judge Scott Woldt
Complaint alleges ‘threatening’ conduct by Winnebago County judge
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: When will I-41 be expanded?