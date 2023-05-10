INTERVIEW: PACT Act symposium preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from the Milwaukee and Green Bay branches of the V.A. will hold a symposium next Saturday, May 20th, to help educate and enroll veterans and their families in benefits from the PACT Act.

President Biden signing the legislation last august, allocating $280 billion over the next decade for health care and disability pay for vets exposed to toxic agents while in service. Massive, and much needed legislation, but also complicated.

In the video above, we are joined by Joe Aulik, he is the Director of Veterans Services in Brown County.

Here is the link to register: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/QP93Fyl

