Green Bay police looking for at-risk, elderly woman

Police say she might be trying to get to Shawano County
Shelby Brusky, 85, was last seen in Green Bay driving a maroon Buick LaCrosse with license...
Shelby Brusky, 85, was last seen in Green Bay driving a maroon Buick LaCrosse with license plate BRUSKY(Provided by Green Bay Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are asking for help to find a missing woman. Shelby Brushy, who’s 85, has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.

She was last seen at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on Gary St. in Green Bay driving a maroon Buick LaCrosse, 2013 model, with custom license plate BRUSKY.

Brusky is 5′4″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. She was wearing a red leather jacket and black pants.

She might be trying to get to Green Valley in Shawano County, police say. If you think you’ve seen her or her car, call 911 right away. If you have information that might help locate her, call Green Bay police at (920) 448-3200.

