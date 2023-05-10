Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - South Gammon Road is open again after being closed due to an apparent condo complex explosion, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Madison Fire Department cleared the scene of the explosion, adding there were no additional injuries reported. South Gammon Road was re-opened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. In total, 19 crews helped respond to the incident.

Ring camera footage shows the moment the explosion happened.

Condo explosion caught on Ring Doorbell camera

Crews will be working throughout the night to survey and comb through the scene of an apparent home explosion on Madison’s southwest side, Madison Fire Department’s chief said Tuesday.

Madison Fire Department Chief Chris Carbon said the fire department was called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a possible home explosion on S. Gammon Road. Crews responded within four minutes to the scene. Twelve crews responded to investigate the inside of the condominium building and the rubble outside.

Officials took one person who was hurt to a local hospital. Three other people reported having minor injuries and went to the hospital on their own. Carbone did not have any further details on the extent of the injuries.

The explosion sent debris into the road and the parking lot in the back of the building. Chimneys were also observed to have blown off the condo.

Home explosion on Madison's southwest side (WMTV)

Carbon noted that there has never been a fire as a result of the incident. Crews did not locate any additional victims and there are no reports of anyone missing. Search and rescue crews were working on building support structures as they make it further into the structure. Electricity to the building has been shut down, as well as natural gas.

“This will be a slow and methodical process and we’ll be here throughout the night working through that,” Carbon said. The fire department will then collaborate with the Madison Police Department on an investigation.

Carbon said the department didn’t want to speculate on the cause of the explosion, but said there were initial reports of an odor following the blast.

More from the scene. Talked to a neighbor two houses away that says it blew items off her wall. Details to come… pic.twitter.com/AhJdDZeGeZ — Mark McPherson (@NewsMarkMcP) May 10, 2023

Gail Rychlowski said her items flew off the walls and shelves at the time of the explosion, which is when she got up and ran out of her home. She also saw neighbors leaving the area.

“I think that it’s tragic,” Rychlowski said. “I know obviously I had about a lot of my things that blew up but I’ve got my life and that’s what’s important.”

Neighbor Tony Sandoval said he was inside his apartment located around the corner from the condominium at the time of the explosion. He said he saw the incident happen on his Ring camera and felt it in his home.

“I wanted to know if everyone is okay,” Sandoval said. “I saw a kid walking down the street crying, I was like ‘oh my god did anyone get hit’ or anything.’ Yeah, from that moment then more and more neighbors started coming outside and it was kind of hectic and chaotic.”

Building collapse in Madison (Edward Brown)

One of the units is believed to be the origin of the explosion and Carbon said at least six units were affected. Carbon said the entire building is uninhabitable. The department’s Occupant Services Unit is at the scene to make sure that the families impacted are provided shelter. The American Red Cross is also assisting.

Another building behind the one involved also sustained damage from the blast.

In a Facebook post, Madison Police Department asked any onlookers to avoid the area of the 900 block of S. Gammon Road so officials can investigate. MPD is blocking traffic in the area. Carbon estimated at around 7:45 p.m. that the area would be closed for 3-4 hours.

Madison Police and Fire responded, as well as Madison Gas & Electric. Carbon added that additional law enforcement agencies were on scene to investigate.

Home explosion on Madison's southwest side (WMTV)

