DRY & VERY MILD THROUGH FRIDAY, MOTHER’S DAY SHOWERS

Strong high pressure over Michigan is keeping most of Wisconsin dry and nice, but scattered showers and storms formed Wednesday morning. None of these showers and storms are expected to impact northeast Wisconsin. If a lingering shower makes it to the area, it’ll be brief and light. Otherwise, Wednesday will be another beautiful sunny day with spring highs in the upper 70s with cooler highs along the lakeshore in the 60s.

High pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin dry through Friday until the next weathermaker forms over central Midwest. The first round of showers will come Friday night as a warm front approaches from the southwest. The problem is northeast Wisconsin has dry air aloft so the showers will have a hard time developing, but eventually enough moisture will come to keep the shower threat around Friday night. Heading into Mother’s Day weekend, more showers are possible as a system moves slowly into Missouri. Showers are likely Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Any outdoor plans this weekend will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very mild & calm. Maybe a sprinkle. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild night. LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, late afternoon into evening showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, late afternoon into evening showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Early showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 64

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.