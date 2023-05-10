Denmark’s Miller celebrates 500th baseball win

WATCH: Denmark's Miller celebrates 500th baseball win
By Dave Schroeder
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Only 12 coaches in Wisconsin high school baseball have reached 500 wins. Denmark’s Bill Miller had a chance to do that Tuesday afternoon, and his Vikings helped him celebrate with an 11-0 win over Clintonville.

Ethan Ovsak started the scoring with a grand slam in the 2nd inning. In the bottom of that frame, pitcher Lucas Miller shut down a Trucker threat with an inning-ending strikeout.

After the game, Bill Miller was all smiles.

“Maybe it means I’ve been doing this for too long, coaching for over 30 years, but honestly it’s being surrounded by great coaches over these years,” Miller said. “More importantly proud of the players. They’re the ones that earn it on the field. Mentioned to these seniors they’ve won over 75 to 80 games themselves. They’re the one’s that are racking up these wins. It’s all about them.”

