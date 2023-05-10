Complaint alleges ‘threatening’ conduct by Winnebago County judge

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An official complaint has been filed against a Winnebago County Circuit Court judge, alleging misconduct.

Attorney Matthew Goldin described a discussion he had with Hon. Scott Woldt as “threatening.”

This is not the first time Judge Woldt has been investigated. He faced a seven day suspension in 2021 after Wisconsin’s highest court determined he violated rules while presiding over six separate cases dating back to 2009.

This time, the allegations are from an attorney with more than 30 years of experience.

According to court documents, Goldin said he was at a lawyer get-together at an Oshkosh tap room on April 25. While on his way out the door, Judge Woldt pulled him aside and threatened retaliation in court for supporting Woldt’s opponent in the last election.

In the documents, Goldin said Woldt told him “there would be ramifications for support of Haase. He said I now needed to advise my clients of this new situation with the Judge, and that from now on there would be consequences as a result of my allowing the Haase sign. The Judge indicated that these consequences were both to me and my clients.”

According to the complaint Goldin claimed Woldt, “indicated he would take out his anger and fury on myself and my clients” and that he “appeared threatening that he would utilize his judicial power to punish me, my clients, and my practice for some sort of perceived entitlement to loyalty.”

The complaint goes on to allege the Judge told Goldin he could remedy the situation by writing the judge a check for $28,000 to pay for his judicial campaign. The next day, Goldin asked the Wisconsin Judicial Commission to do a formation investigation regarding Judge Woldt’s conduct.

Goldin then filed a motion for a new judge in one of his cases. The courts granted the motion. Judge Woldt is no longer on the case.

The Wisconsin Judicial Commission told Action 2 News they do not comment on actual or potential complaints, but have published information regarding procedures here.

