3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fun facts about Trillium, meteorite crashes into home and Northern Lights may be back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trillium - never heard of it? Well, here’s the scoop: The prefix “tri” means “three” in both ancient Latin and Greek. Today the term trillium is used to describe plants from the lily family, having a whorl of three leaves from the center of which rises a solitary, three-petalled flower. Brad will tell us some fun facts associated with those flowering species.

According to newspaper reports from the East Coast, a 4 by 6 inches rock struck the roof of a house in rural New Jersey a few days ago. Authorities believe it might be a meteorite that crashed into the building, coming from the Eta Aquariids meteor shower. Currently, the rock is being examined by scientists to make a final determination.

Brad will also take a close look at old ice that’s melting from glaciers.

And finally: Tomorrow night, there will be a good chance to view Northern Lights again in NE Wisconsin. Weather conditions are predicted to be calm and quiet, with only light, sketchy clouds moving through.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.