3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fun facts about Trillium, meteorite crashes into home and Northern Lights may be back

Greenleafton
Greenleafton(Kimberly Kotis Holm)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trillium - never heard of it? Well, here’s the scoop: The prefix “tri” means “three” in both ancient Latin and Greek. Today the term trillium is used to describe plants from the lily family, having a whorl of three leaves from the center of which rises a solitary, three-petalled flower. Brad will tell us some fun facts associated with those flowering species.

According to newspaper reports from the East Coast, a 4 by 6 inches rock struck the roof of a house in rural New Jersey a few days ago. Authorities believe it might be a meteorite that crashed into the building, coming from the Eta Aquariids meteor shower. Currently, the rock is being examined by scientists to make a final determination.

Brad will also take a close look at old ice that’s melting from glaciers.

And finally: Tomorrow night, there will be a good chance to view Northern Lights again in NE Wisconsin. Weather conditions are predicted to be calm and quiet, with only light, sketchy clouds moving through.

