3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Algae, it’s what’s for dinner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES received a local twist, and he’s really excited to share this with you.
A horticulture teacher at Fox Valley Technical College was inspired by Brad’s report last October about algae as a possible food source for the world’s growing population.
The teacher had her class grow a blue-green algae, Spirulina, harvested it, and then... bon appétit!
Get the Michelin star review in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES followup!
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.