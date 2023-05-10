3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Algae, it’s what’s for dinner

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Brad’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES received a local twist, and he’s really excited to share this with you.

A horticulture teacher at Fox Valley Technical College was inspired by Brad’s report last October about algae as a possible food source for the world’s growing population.

The teacher had her class grow a blue-green algae, Spirulina, harvested it, and then... bon appétit!

Get the Michelin star review in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES followup!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.