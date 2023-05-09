Troubled Grand Chute motel wants license reinstated

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The effort by Grand Chute town officials to close the Rodeway Inn remains far from settled. A story you’ll only see on Action 2 News, the troubled motel is now fighting to have its operating license reinstated.

Tuesday, the owner of Rodeway Inn made an appeal before the town board, denying responsibility for issues involving drugs, violent assaults, and prostitution.

He told supervisors in a special hearing he’s made necessary corrections and has a desire to keep the doors open.

“We have security cameras in the whole facility. We have employees, they are checking around in the lobbies, in the back areas to make sure there’s no drug dealer, no activity going on in that area,” Hardeep Singh Arora, owner of Arora Hospitality, said.

The police chief tells Action 2 News the motel is still operating, but illegally, even though the town board voted to revoke its license back in January, and then the Outagamie County Health Department took similar action just a couple of weeks ago.

The owner told Action 2 News he hired a pest control company to service the play on May 2, so it’s clear there’s no plan to stop doing business.

The police chief filed a complaint with the town board, requesting the license be revoked. He says between January 1, 2022, and October 15, 2022, officers responded to 240 calls for service at Rodeway Inn -- almost double the number of calls to the motel with the second-highest number of incidents.

This includes a call on August 21, 2022, covered by Action 2 News, involving two men who overdosed. Police found them in the parking lot -- one outside a van, then another inside the van. Both died after being transported to a hospital. The victims were staying in a room with 5 other transient workers, none of whom appear on the motel registry.

“On July 6th, prescription drugs without prescription and marijuana was found. On August 24th, fetanyl and cocaine was found and two people died due to an overdose, and it sounds like another person would have died if the emergency services wouldn’t have gotten there in time,” Chris Smith, the attorney for the police chief said.

“I don’t think there’s any question here that because of the incidents that you’ve heard about there’s a negative impact on the health and safety of guests of this hotel. Two people died,” Smith said.

Arora denied having the ability to control guests who break the law, and they are the ones who police should focus on.

“What have I done wrong in this community? I’m a small business owner. I have employees. I have mortgages. I have over a $2 million mortgage on that property. You want to see me bankrupt?” he told the board.

“Instead of, why don’t you catch those criminal who are bringing guns from Chicago or Milwaukee or wherever, instead of harassing a small business owner who is trying to survive my family, my employees. Is that fair?” Arora said.

The town board did not vote on the appeal Tuesday. We’re told a written decision will be issued to the motel within the next 10 days.

The attorney for the owner already told us if the decision goes against the client he will seek a hearing before an Outagamie County judge.

