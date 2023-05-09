Tourism Week brings tour of new Green Bay visitors center

Construction of Discover Green Bay's visitors center west of Titletown
Construction of Discover Green Bay's visitors center west of Titletown
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday we had our first look at the progress of the new visitors center for the Green Bay area. The visitors center is under construction on Argonne St. in Ashwaubenon, just west of Titletown.

“We’re proud to say... we’re getting the job done. It’s taken a few years, but we’re getting it down, and we’re excited to share the progress with you,” Discover Green Bay president/CEO Brad Toll said.

The $8 million visitors center was funded in part by private donations and a $2.5 million tourism grant from the State of Wisconsin.

Discover Green Bay officials also shared updates on recent tourism impacts for Wisconsin and our region. They say in our area, tourism typically rakes in more than $1 billion -- and over $650 million is the result of direct spending.

