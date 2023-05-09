Social media threat at Edison Middle School prompts added security Tuesday

Green Bay Area Public School district offices
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department will be upping security at Green Bay’s Edison Middle School on Tuesday after a social media threat about a potential shooting.

According to an email sent to Edison parents and staff, the district has been made aware of the threat of a potential shooting during 5th hour at Edison Middle School.

The district said the Green Bay Police Department has located the individual that sent the social media threat.

“The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) has identified a juvenile suspected of a social media threat made in reference to a potential shooting at Edison Middle School. The GBPD will still be sending extra officers to the school on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff,” said Lt. Keith Gering, Green Bay Police Department.

“At this time, the threat is not credible, there is no one else involved, and there is no danger to our students and staff. We want to acknowledge the anxiety and concern these threats create, and encourage students to reach out to Student Services staff if they are experiencing difficulties at school tomorrow. We also encourage our staff to reach out to EAP for support,” according to a recent message sent to family and staff.

The district adds that “Student and staff safety is our highest priority, and we take every threat seriously.”

Parents are asked to talk to their children about the consequences and serious nature of making threats, whether verbally, written or through social media. The district wants to remind parents that “Students who make threats, even in jest, are subject to very serious consequences.”

The district is also asking parents to talk to their kids about the importance of telling an adult if they hear or see something. Suspicious activity can be reported through Speak Up/Speak Out at 1-800-697-8761 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). A tip can also be submitted online at www.432stop.com

