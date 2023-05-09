Police: 2-year-old Texas girl killed in drive-by shooting

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. (KENS via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Police in Texas believe they have a lead on a suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old girl.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found 2-year-old Mackenzie Hernandez-Garcia dead in a home on the city’s north side.

“This was a pathetic act by someone who really didn’t care who was going to be hurt inside that house, who could have been hurt inside that house,” McManus said. “A 2-year-old baby, who happened to be standing in front of the door, was struck down.”

Five other children between 2 and 6 years old were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt. McManus said it appears a woman in the house was babysitting neighborhood children, but that information could change.

Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting. McManus said that as far as police know, the children in the house were not the intended targets.

McManus said police have information on a potential suspect and are working to track down that individual, who has not been identified.

Police shared a photo of a black Chevy truck they believe was involved in the shooting. They say it appears to have chrome rims and a temporary license plate.

McManus said Child Protective Services was notified about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatyanna Zech, 20, was fatally shot in Fond du Lac on May 7, 2023
Fond du Lac shooting: Police identify woman killed; Search for 2 teens
Emergency vehicles on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in Green Bay
UPDATE: One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened
Deputy Kaitie Leising
Western Wisconsin Sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
Driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Investigators believe a single incident led to the shooting.
'A pathetic act': Police chief speaks after toddler killed in drive-by shooting
During its seventh meeting held April 5, the GBAPS Task Force voted to move forward with this...
Facilities Task Force presents 10-year Masters Facility Plan to GBAPS Board of Education
Green Bay Area Public School district offices
Social media threat at Edison Middle School prompts added security Tuesday