MILD END TO THE WEEK WITH SOME SPOTTY RAIN POSSIBLE

Milder air is on the way for the middle to end of the work week. Of course it will be cooler lakeside but inland locations should expect highs in the mid and upper 70s.

For tonight... spotty evening showers are possible across the Northwoods. A few additional showers, perhaps even a storm, could develop later tonight across the north as well. Locations farther south, including the Fox Valley, are expected to remain dry. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with winds on the light side.

Some rain or thunder could affect the Northwoods during the first part of Wednesday as a little disturbance rolls through the region. Otherwise, plan on partly cloudy and mild conditions to develop as the day goes on. Highs in the mid to upper 70s are likely inland with cooler 60s lakeside. Winds will be from the south 5-10 mph.

Thursday looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s away from Lake Michigan. More in the way of 60s are favored there. The chance of rain isn’t totally zero but most spots will have a pretty good day.

Clouds will become more numerous Friday into Saturday. Shower chances will go up too... but these days won’t be washouts. Breezes may pick up again come Saturday too. Look for 70s on Friday and 60s Saturday.

Unfortunately, Mother’s Day is still looking like the coolest and wettest day in the near term. Areas of rain remain a possibility and highs in the 50s may be the best we can do. Let’s hope Mother Nature has a change of heart over the coming days!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-12 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Spotty rain possible NORTH. Patchy fog. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain or thunder NORTH, otherwise partly cloudy & warmer. Cooler lakeside again. HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice & warm... but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 564

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and a little breezy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy, cool, and breezy. Showers likely. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning milder. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Chance of a few rain showers. Variably cloudy. HIGH: 70

