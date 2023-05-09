Fond du Lac police request national arrest warrants for shooting suspects

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police detectives have requested nationwide arrest warrants for the two teenage suspects in Sunday’s deadly shooting at Maplewood Commons.

Police say they have had “significant developments” in the homicide investigation, aided by tips, interviews, and video recordings.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Antonio K. Johnston and 14-year-old Parise E. Larry as suspects in the death of 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech and injuries to a 49-year-old man and his 18-year-old son. Police have felony warrants for their arrests.

Police say the father was critically wounded, hit by a stray bullet while he was sleeping upstairs. His 18-year-old son was downstairs and his leg was grazed by another stray bullet. Both were upgraded to stable condition Tuesday morning, police said. Police say the 49-year-old victim was not connected with the shooting.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein wrote in a statement, “The investigative efforts and inter-agency collaboration of FDLPD detectives and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office detectives is vital to holding violent offenders who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here. FDLPD will not rest until they are found and in custody.”

If you believe you’ve seen Johnston or Larry, don’t approach them but call 911 immediately.

If you have information that might help the investigation, contact Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov, or you call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

