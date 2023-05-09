Family raising money for Fond du Lac shooting victim’s funeral

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a young woman killed in a Fond du Lac Sunday night is now working to raise money for her funeral, while police continue their search for the two people suspected in the deadly shooting.

Tatyanna Zech, 20, died after being transported to the hospital. Two other people, an 18-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, suffered critical injuries. Police say they are recovering and stable.

You can still see bullet holes outside Donice Willey’s apartment at Maplewood Commons, including one that went through the wall, coming close to an area where her young kids were playing. Willey says the apartment next door was struck five times by gunfire.

“I was in the tub. I heard the gunshots. It was so loud, like a machine gun. I was, ‘Oh my God.’ It was like fireworks. Ain’t nobody shootin’ in Fond du Lac. But that girl was laying in the middle of the street. It’s sad,” Willey said.

A GoFundMe account was set up to cover Zech’s funeral expenses.

Tatyanna Zech’s family says they just wrapped up a barbecue, and Zech was taking out the garbage when shots went off.

“I’m distraught, yes I am,” Zech’s godmother, Sierra Miller, said. “How am I standing here right now? I couldn’t tell you.”

Miller says she attempted to help Zech as she waited for first responders, who she says couldn’t move in until after police secured the area.

“Why did they take so long? Why are you here and not the ambulance? She said we had to try and secure to make sure the ambulance was protected,” Miller said.

The shooting led to a massive police response. We’re told by the Fond du Lac police chief that the first officer was at the apartment complex in less than three minutes.

Willey says she doesn’t intend to stick around.

“Now I’m going to move,” the neighbor said. “I’m going to try to move to protect my kids, because I have to protect them. I don’t know what is going to happen next.”

We’re told Zech just recently moved to the Maplewood Commons apartment complex to live with Miller’s daughter. The two had been best friends since 5th grade.

Police are looking for 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr. and 17-year-old Antonio Johnston and have felony arrest warrants for them.

People are advised not to try to apprehend them but call 911 immediately if you see them. If you have information that might help investigators, ccontact Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov, or you can call the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740; callers can request to remain anonymous.

Police say they will hold anyone accountable for knowingly aiding and abetting Johnston or Larry.

Persons of interest in deadly shooting (Fond du Lac Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.