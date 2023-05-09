DENSE FOG, FOLLOWED BY WARM SUNSHINE

Areas of thick fog can be found this morning around Green Bay and to the south and west. Visibility may drop under 1/4th of a mile, so don’t be surprised if drivers are slowing down and using their low-beam headlights. The fog is expected to lift by mid-morning, followed by mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be trending up... Highs today will be close to 70 degrees, with cooler low to middle 60s closer to the lakeshore. Then, as high pressure drifts by, a south wind will begin to blow tonight. That’s going to help usher in warmer highs in the middle to upper 70s for tomorrow and Thursday.

A weak disturbance tracking to our northwest, will bring the Northwoods showers late tonight. Some of this rain may last into early Wednesday morning along the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, our forecast looks mainly dry through the rest of the work week.

Rain is more likely this weekend, as an upper-level storm system swirls into the region. This weathermaker will also bring our temperatures down... Look for cooler highs in the 60s on Saturday, with 50s on Mother’s Day.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Dense fog early, then mostly sunny. A warmer afternoon. HIGH: 71, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late showers NORTH. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Early showers NORTH, otherwise, partly cloudy. Warmer, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Toasty warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Showers at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Showers likely. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but breezy. HIGH: 71

