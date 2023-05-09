DENSE FOG, FOLLOWED BY WARM SUNSHINE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Areas of thick fog can be found this morning around Green Bay and to the south and west. Visibility may drop under 1/4th of a mile, so don’t be surprised if drivers are slowing down and using their low-beam headlights. The fog is expected to lift by mid-morning, followed by mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be trending up... Highs today will be close to 70 degrees, with cooler low to middle 60s closer to the lakeshore. Then, as high pressure drifts by, a south wind will begin to blow tonight. That’s going to help usher in warmer highs in the middle to upper 70s for tomorrow and Thursday.

A weak disturbance tracking to our northwest, will bring the Northwoods showers late tonight. Some of this rain may last into early Wednesday morning along the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, our forecast looks mainly dry through the rest of the work week.

Rain is more likely this weekend, as an upper-level storm system swirls into the region. This weathermaker will also bring our temperatures down... Look for cooler highs in the 60s on Saturday, with 50s on Mother’s Day.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/SE 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Dense fog early, then mostly sunny. A warmer afternoon. HIGH: 71, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late showers NORTH. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Early showers NORTH, otherwise, partly cloudy. Warmer, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Toasty warm, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Showers at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Showers likely. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but breezy. HIGH: 71

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatyanna Zech, 20, was fatally shot in Fond du Lac on May 7, 2023
Fond du Lac shooting: Police identify woman killed; Search for 2 teens
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Seven people were arrested following a shooting at a bar in Oconto County. April 2023.
Witnesses, video tell different stories about Oconto County bar fight, shooting
Deputy Kaitie Leising
Western Wisconsin Sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty

Latest News

First Alert Weather
DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT, WARMER AIR SET TO RETURN
Drive with low-beam headlights
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning fog burns off for a mostly sunny day
First Alert Weather
A COOL & RAINY MONDAY...
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend interrupted