Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Citing continuing health problems, country music performer Morgan Wallen is rescheduling several shows.

Wallen in an Instagram post apologized to fans, saying he got “bad news” from the Vanderbilt Voice Center.

After 10 days of rest, he resumed singing but reinjured his vocal cords after three performances in Florida.

He said he’s had to postpone six weeks of shows for vocal rest “for the longevity of my career.” Those dates are in the process of being rescheduled.

Wallen also said he won’t be able to perform at the American Country Music events he had planned to.

Wallen’s earlier schedule changes due to his vocal issues devastated his fans.

An upset fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen over his canceled show last month in Oxford, Mississippi, but has since withdrawn it. Fans complained they spent thousands of dollars for a show that was nixed at the last minute.

Wallen also faced adversity back in 2021 after he was caught on tape uttering a racial slur, for which he apologized. The controversy briefly put his career in jeopardy, but he has since reached new heights of popularity.

