Back on campus, St. Norbert College president discusses his second tenure

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - When St. Norbert College grads step on stage Sunday during commencement, they will be greeted by a familiar face. Tom Kunkel is the only person to hold the distinction of serving as St. Norbert College president twice.

When Kunkel arrived on campus as the 7th president of St. Norbert College in the summer of 2008, he had a vision.

And over the next nine years, he oversaw tremendous investments, further securing the college’s legacy and place in higher education.

“The building projects that we did, the Schneider Stadium, the huge expansion and renovation of the science building, turning our cafe into Michels Commons and I’m very proud of that, but I’m equally proud of the fact of some of the programmatic we did, our partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin, starting an MBA program, creating a whole new school of business and economics,” says Kunkel.

After stepping away in 2017 to be near his aging parents, Kunkel found a way to stay connected with the college.

He spent two years writing a book on the founder of the Norbertine Order, St. Norbert, published in 2019.

“It’s been really nice to come back and see that in fact it is used in a lot of classes and at least once a week somebody is coming by with a book, wants me to sign it and tells me how much it meant to them, so I’m glad that worked out,” explains Kunkel.

As for coming back, that all started a year ago when Kunkel received a call saying the college was looking for an interim president while it searched for its next one.

“And as it happened, I was available and my wife was suspiciously enthusiastic about the whole thing so here I am like a boomerang back in De Pere,” says Kunkel with a chuckle.

Kunkel says it’s been nice to be back and see so many familiar faces.

He feels like the year has flown by and he insists the college is in great hands with the next president, Dr. Laurie Joyner, who starts in July.

“The future here is very strong, we have every reason to be bullish, we’re celebrating our 125th anniversary this year and we look forward to starting our second 125 years, and so it’s been great to be back and be a part of it, but I will also be happy to hand over the keys,” Kunkel smiles.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.