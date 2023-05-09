20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A 20-month-old was killed in a farm accident Saturday evening, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon around 6 p.m. at a farm residence in Iowa.

After stopping to unhook a trailer, he hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Walker was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate if any charges were filed in connection with the child’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatyanna Zech, 20, was fatally shot in Fond du Lac on May 7, 2023
Fond du Lac shooting: Police identify woman killed; Search for 2 teens
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Seven people were arrested following a shooting at a bar in Oconto County. April 2023.
Witnesses, video tell different stories about Oconto County bar fight, shooting
One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened. May 6, 2023.
Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy found safe after disappearing in Michigan state park over weekend

Latest News

This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say
FILE - Denny Crum, who played for and was an assistant to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden,...
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement
Billerud Paper Mill
UPDATE: Blastomycosis cases among paper mill employees rises to 115