SEVERAL GOOD DAYS OF SPRING WEATHER ON THE WAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
It will resume once this rain passes tonight
By Keith Gibson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Finally some good news to report: we’re set to have a few nice spring days in a row. The chance of rain isn’t zero but most spots are going to remain pretty dry for the rest of the work week.

Showers will taper off this evening and I expect some clearing overnight. That should support patchy fog development. Lows will be in the mid to low 40s and the wind is going to be pretty light.

Tuesday looks pretty good with some low 70s returning inland, but cooler low 60s and upper 50s are expected near Lake Michigan. Some patchy AM fog is possible then we’ll go partly cloudy. A spotty PM or evening shower can’t be rules out across the Northwoods.

Mid to upper 70s remain on track for Wednesday through Friday for inland folks, cooler again near Lake Michigan. Lows will moderate back into the 50s too. Plan on variably cloudy skies each day but I can’t totally rule out some spotty rain.

Our next weather maker is poised to move through Mother’s Day weekend. Shower chances go up Saturday and we may have more widespread rain and cool air for Mother’s Day itself.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NNE/SE 3-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Showers taper during the evening. Some clearing. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog then partly cloudy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a shower. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 69

