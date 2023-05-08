Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in Green Bay
UPDATE: One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened
Deputy Kaitie Leising
Western Wisconsin Sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty
Police: Three people hospitalized after shooting in Fond du Lac
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Fond du Lac shooting; 2 teens sought
Aisha Morales and Jason Zimmerman at WBA award ceremony 2023
WBAY wins seven awards at the 2023 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association ceremony
A police car.
Authorities say arrests break-up drug trafficking group

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud mill resumes operations Monday following blastomycosis investigation
File photo
Manitowoc Police will use undercover officers on bikes, crosswalks to tackle dangerous driving
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays