People are say farewell to Webster Stanley Elementary School and Middle School in Oshkosh - with a final walk-through

Stanley Elementary
Stanley Elementary(KMOT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Both schools are slated for demolition next month.

Back in 2020, voters passed a $107 million referendum. This allowed school officials to build new elementary and middle schools as well as shut down outdated facilities.

After demolition, construction will begin on brand new Menominee Elementary School.

Students from the middle and elementary schools will combine student bodies with different schools for the 2023-2024 term.

We spoke to one former student who attended the school many years ago, about the changes taking place.

“The many hours that I spent here, you know in the gym and in the home ec rooms and uh, uhm, attending classes and all the kids that you went to school with....and where did the years go?” laughed Marcia Redemann-Marks, student in the 1950s.

Many people said they had a nostalgic feeling touring the school a final time and are anxious to see what lies ahead.

