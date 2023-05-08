Manitowoc Police will use undercover officers on bikes, crosswalks to tackle dangerous driving

Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police will use undercover officers on bicycles and as pedestrians on crosswalks to tackle dangerous driving.

Police said in 2022, 1,378 pedestrians and 679 bicyclists were involved in vehicle crashes, resulting in 74 and 14 deaths, respectfully.

Manitowoc Police said officers Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Grant through the Wisconsin Bureau of Transportation. Undercover officers will use bikes and crosswalks to educate motorist. Police said this isn’t about citing or arresting drivers.

Police remind drivers that bicycles are considered vehicles and have the same rights on roadways as cars. Bicycles also need room to get around obstructions like potholes and drivers should give a minimum of three feet when passing them in a car.

Drivers should also yield to pedestrians at intersections or crosswalks not controlled by traffic signals.

Manitowoc Police will conduct this operation from June to August this year.

