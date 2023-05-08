Local law enforcement reacts to death of St. Croix deputy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement across Wisconsin continue to mourn the loss of a Saint Croix County sheriff’s deputy who lost her life in the line of duty this weekend.

29-year-old Kaitie Leising was reportedly shot after responding to a report of a drunk driver Saturday night.

Leising approached the ditch where the car was found in, belonging to 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, and asked him to participate in field sobriety tests. After about 8 minutes of talking, Johnson drew a gun at Leising and fled the scene.

Johnson has not been confirmed to be found, but another gunshot was heard in the nearby woods an hour after the incident, and his handgun was discovered shortly after. Leising later died after being sent to the hospital. A procession was held for Leising Sunday night, and various departments across the state sent their condolences.

Officers in Green Bay and other northeast Wisconsin communities say this is a time for every member of law enforcement to come together and they’re asking the public to stand behind them.

The death of Deputy Kaitie Leising marks the fourth member of Wisconsin law enforcement killed in the line of duty this year, which is the second highest in the nation, according to officerdownmemorial.org. This comes as officers prepare for police week, a time when officers gather to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty, something local police chiefs say is more important now than ever.

“I think it’s easier for us to look at people in uniform, and not see the human being behind that badge,” said Green Bay Police Department Chief Chris Davis. “Every one of our police officers is a family member. They are a son a daughter they’re a mother, they’re a husband and wife, a partner and just remembering the humanity that we all share.”

“It’s sad it’s certainly something no police officer wants to face it’s something that we need to examine and really look at that as far as what types of learning opportunities we can find from these types of situations,” said Menasha Police Department Chief Nick Thorn.

Chief Thorn and Chief Davis say with police week next week, they call upon communities to rally around law enforcement during this time and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice like Deputy Leising.

