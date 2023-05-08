INTERVIEW: May is Stroke Awareness Month

May is Stroke Awareness Month, and being aware of the symptoms could save your life -- or at the very least your quality of life.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - May is Stroke Awareness Month, and being aware of the symptoms could save your life -- or at the very least your quality of life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. By the time our interview ended, statistically someone died of a stroke, which happens every 3½ minutes.

The CDC says treatments are most effective when a stroke is recognized and diagnosed within 3 hours. Emergency room doctors and nurses don’t have to be the first line of defense against a stroke -- it can be the patient themselves or a loved one or a friend who knows the signs and knows about B.E. F.A.S.T.

To talk about stroke awareness, risk factors, and B.E. F.A.S.T., we were joined by Dr. Kerry Ahrens, emergency medical physician at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

Recognize the signs:

B - BALANCE. Sudden loss of balance, dizziness, or walking differently.

E - EYES. Vision loss, blurry or double vision.

F - FACE. An uneven smile, drooping. Does the face feel numb?

A - ARM. One arm is weak or numb. Raise both arms and see if one drifts downward.

S - SPEECH. Slurred or hard to understand. Confused. Do they have trouble understanding you?

T - TIME. Call 911 right away! Tell first responders what time the symptoms first appeared.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tatyanna Zech, 20, was fatally shot in Fond du Lac on May 7, 2023
Fond du Lac shooting: Police identify woman killed; Search for 2 teens
Emergency vehicles on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in Green Bay
UPDATE: One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened
Deputy Kaitie Leising
Western Wisconsin Sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Aisha Morales and Jason Zimmerman at WBA award ceremony 2023
WBAY wins seven awards at the 2023 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association ceremony

Latest News

Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud Mill resumes operations after idle for blastomycosis investigation
WHO declares Covid pandemic is over
World Health Organization ends Covid-19 Global Emergency
World Health Organization
World Health Organization says Covid-19 no longer a global emergency
Reported cases of Lyme disease have been on the rise in Wisconsin and have doubled on average...
Lyme disease on the rise in Wisconsin, UW Health alerts