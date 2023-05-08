Howard to hold lottery for Duck Creek Quarry wristbands

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Howard is holding a lottery this week for non-residents to buy wristbands for the Duck Creek Quarry Beach swimming season.

The village board approved a measure last week to let non-residents use the quarry beach again for up to 250 households.

Non-residents interested in obtaining wristbands should CLICK HERE to register by Wednesday, May 11.

Wristbands cost $50 for up to 5 people per household, or a total of 1,250 wristbands. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and the name and address must be verifiable with a driver’s license.

Lottery winners will be notified and must pick up their wristbands in-person between Monday, May 15, and Thursday, May 18, at Howard Public Works, 1336 Cornell Rd., between 6 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. You must present a driver’s license or a utility bill or a similar document matching the winner’s name and address.

Howard residents can receive one wristband for each person in their immediate household plus two guests. Residents can pick up wristbands at the Howard Public Works Department starting May 11 and throughout the swimming season.

Wristbands must be picked up in-person. They won’t be sent through the mail and won’t be available at Duck Creek Quarry Beach.

The quarry beach will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily beginning May 26 -- the Friday of Memorial Day weekend -- and running through Labor Day Monday, September 4.

