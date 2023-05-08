How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week (5/7/23)
(Stacker) - Fear of an encroaching global recession and lower demand is causing a drop in gas prices, according to analysts. The price for a barrel of oil fell below $70 this week as those concerns have grown.
“We are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.
A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of May 5.
Wisconsin by the numbers
- Current gas price: $3.37
- 1-week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)
- 1-year change: -$0.64 (-16.0%)
- Record average gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)
- Current diesel price: $3.76
- 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.3%)
- 1-year change: -$1.25 (-25.0%)
- Record high average diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin
#1. Kenosha County: $3.60
#2. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $3.54
#3. Racine: $3.53
#4. Pierce -St. Croix County: $3.53
#5. La Crosse (WI only): $3.36
#6. Madison: $3.35
#7. Superior: $3.34
#8. Sheboygan: $3.32
#9. Green Bay: $3.25
#10. Janesville-Beloit: $3.25
#11. Oshkosh: $3.25
#12. Eau Claire: $3.22
#13. Wausau: $3.22
#14. Fond du Lac: $3.22
#15. Appleton: $3.20
States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $4.83
#2. Hawaii: $4.78
#3. Arizona: $4.70
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $3.04
#2. Texas: $3.10
#3. Louisiana: $3.14
Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.