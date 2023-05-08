How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week (5/7/23)

By STACKER
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Stacker) - Fear of an encroaching global recession and lower demand is causing a drop in gas prices, according to analysts. The price for a barrel of oil fell below $70 this week as those concerns have grown.

“We are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of May 5.

Wisconsin by the numbers

  • Current gas price: $3.37
  • 1-week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)
  • 1-year change: -$0.64 (-16.0%)
  • Record average gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)
  • Current diesel price: $3.76
  • 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.3%)
  • 1-year change: -$1.25 (-25.0%)
  • Record high average diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

#1. Kenosha County: $3.60

#2. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $3.54

#3. Racine: $3.53

#4. Pierce -St. Croix County: $3.53

#5. La Crosse (WI only): $3.36

#6. Madison: $3.35

#7. Superior: $3.34

#8. Sheboygan: $3.32

#9. Green Bay: $3.25

#10. Janesville-Beloit: $3.25

#11. Oshkosh: $3.25

#12. Eau Claire: $3.22

#13. Wausau: $3.22

#14. Fond du Lac: $3.22

#15. Appleton: $3.20

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.70

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.04

#2. Texas: $3.10

#3. Louisiana: $3.14

