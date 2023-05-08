Green Bay Police investigating deadly weekend crash on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Saturday, killing one person after a vehicle ended up in the Fox River.

In an update Monday, police said officers have spoken with the next of kin of the driver, and the family has asked the name of the deceased not be released.

According to a news release, law enforcement was dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday for a black car that was reported by witnesses to be seen going underwater. In a news conference, Captain Jeff Brester of the Green Bay Police Department said they also obtained bridge security footage to investigate.

The vehicle along with the body was pulled from the river around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. The bridge was later reopened to traffic.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.