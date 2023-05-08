Fond du Lac Police Department: Shooting incident on Martin Avenue

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) has issued a written media advisory about a shooting incident in the 800 block of Martin Avenue.

A media staging will take place near the police command post in the east parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

FDLPD is assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and City Fire/Rescue.

No further information is available at this point. We will update the story as soon as possible.

