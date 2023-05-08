COOLER WITH RAIN DEVELOPING TODAY

Thanks to a storm system passing to our south, our recent warm-up is being interrupted. We’ll have a brisk east-northeast wind today, keeping our highs in the 50s. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Along with the cloudy skies, you might see some areas of fog this morning. In general, the fog is NOT widespread, but it might be thick enough to slow you down if you’re traveling.

Meanwhile, rain will spread into portions of northeast Wisconsin by the midday hours. The heaviest rain will fall across central Wisconsin and the Fox Valley. These areas may pick up a full inch of rainfall between now and sunset. Meanwhile, little to no rain is expected towards the Upper Michigan border and northern Door County. Any showers will be wrapping up this evening, as this storm system moves away.

We’ll resume our warming trend tomorrow, with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees. Middle to upper 70s are on the way through the midweek, although it’s going to be cooler near the lakeshore. Our temperatures will start trending down late in the week, as another weathermaker aims to bring us wet weather for portions of the Mother’s Day weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 am

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: N 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Cloudy with some fog. Rain develop. Much cooler. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Showers ending. A partial clearing. Patchy fog to the southwest. LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer weather, but cooler lakeside HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Showers SOUTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Showers SOUTH. HIGHL 70 LOW: 54

MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Rain likely. HIGH: 61

