Clements continues to guide Packers QBs, Love into new era

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tom Clements had a major impact on the development of Aaron Rodgers over the course of his ten years with Green Bay under then head coach Mike McCarthy.

So much the four time MVP quarterback pushed for Clements to return to the Packers as the quarterbacks coach in 2022.

“Anytime you’ve got a player like that, especially of that talent and how much respect a guy like Aaron, you always listen to that,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

After Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, Clements remains on staff lead the Packers into a new era under center. Last year Jordan Love took the kind of strides the Packers needed to see in order to transition to the former first round pick as their new starting quarterback.

The highlight was when Love filled in for an injured Rodgers against Philadelphia in week 12. Love threw for 113 yards with a touchdown and a 146.8 passer rating. A far cry from Love’s last regular season action against Detroit in 2021 when he threw for 134 yards and a touchdown to go along with a pair of interceptions.

“Then just watching him last year, I think Jordan has made some huge strides. I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom. He just knows how to train these guys. He’s very very consistent. He doesn’t sugar-coat anything. He’s just matter of fact. I asked Jordan after the season how he felt about him, and he said he loved Tom and thought he did a hell of a job helping him develop over the course of the year,” said LaFleur.

