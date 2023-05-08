9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that killed a 9-month-old girl and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for severe injuries before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in Green Bay
UPDATE: One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened
Tatyanna Zech, 20, was fatally shot in Fond du Lac on May 7, 2023
Fond du Lac shooting: Police identify woman killed; Search for 2 teens
Deputy Kaitie Leising
Western Wisconsin Sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty
Nante Niemi, 8, went missing in a remote area of Michigan. Officials said Monday that he had...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Aisha Morales and Jason Zimmerman at WBA award ceremony 2023
WBAY wins seven awards at the 2023 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association ceremony

Latest News

Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Authorities are investigating if the shooter at an outlet mall was motivated by right-wing...
Texas mall shooting: More victims identified
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
In a briefing, Biden says "American air travelers deserve better."
President Biden announces new website amid new airline policies
Fond du Lac County man accused of multiple arson fires
Fond du Lac County man accused of multiple arson fires