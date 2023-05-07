Western Wisconsin Sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF GLENWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy died in the line of duty late Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said the deputy responded to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch around 6:15 p.m. Soon after, the deputy reported shots fired.

The deputy got shot and died at a local hospital.

According to the DOJ, the “involved individual fled and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation with help from law enforcement agencies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is turning over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation ends.

The DOJ said there is no ongoing threat to community members.

