UPDATE: One person dead after vehicle ended up in Fox River; Ray Nitschke Bridge reopened

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, killing one person after a vehicle ended up in the Fox River.

According to a news release, law enforcement was dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street just before 7:00 p.m. for a black car that was reported by witnesses to be seen going underwater. In a news conference, Captain Jeff Brester of the Green Bay Police Department said they also obtained bridge security footage to investigate.

The vehicle along with the body was pulled from the river around 11:00 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released.

As of 11:30 p.m., the bridge has reopened to traffic.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene in the search. The fire department remained on the scene to assist the Green Bay Police Department Dive Team during their search.

The Green Bay Police Department has activated the dive team to assist in an incident at the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge - according to a statement issued by the department, a car drove into the water near the bridge at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Drivers are advised to use the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge as an alternate route until further notice.

Police on scene are saying that a small dark car went off the road before getting onto the bridge. Officers said they do not know yet who was driving or how many people are in the car. So far, neither the car nor occupants have been found.

Authorities plan to search through the night.

“Well, I know we have some weather coming in, some rain coming in in the next hour and a half or so, so if it does start lightning out we’re gonna pull our divers out from the river and then we’ll continue in the morning. If that would happen we’ll keep the road closed all night long just to preserve the scene, but otherwise as soon as we can get our divers in and locate it and remove the vehicle then we’ll open the road back up to traffic,” said Captain Jeff Brester from the Green Bay Police Department at around 9.15 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

